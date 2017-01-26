Hill teens dancing through competition 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Two siblings from Hill AFB have danced their way to victory in a national talent competition, but need the community’s support to dance even farther. The teens, who choreographed their own dance routines, submitted a video for Operation Talent Search, a talent contest for Air Force family members, and won first place in their category’s age group and “Best of Show... Read more

Commentary: As a TEAM, Hill AFB can Count On Us CHIEF MASTER SGT. RODNEY KOONCE, 75th Air Base Wing Command Chief Count On Us! Those three simple, but bold words and motto of the mighty 75th Air Base Wing resonated with me as I was researching my future assignment here. After reading the mission, the storied history and defined vision of Hill Air Force Base, I knew immediately this is where I wanted to be. Let me re-phrase that; this is a place I had to be!When I read the words, Count On Us, I knew I... Read more

USAFA Band to perform at Weber State University 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs OGDEN, Utah — The United States Air Force Academy Concert Band from Colorado Springs, Colo., will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Austad Auditorium in the Browning Center at Weber State University in Ogden.Admission is free and is part of the group’s weeklong tour through Utah and Colorado.The concert is open to the public. Tickets for this event can be picked up at any Weber State... Read more

75th Air Base Wing – Privileged to serve, support Team Hill R. Nial Bradshaw, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — From the moment you enter the gate at Hill AFB until the moment you depart at the end of your duty day, you are supported and cared for by men and women in the 75th Air Base Wing.The 75th ABW, comprised of nearly 2,800 professional Airmen, is Hill AFB’s host unit.The wing supports more than 27,000 military members, civilians and contract employees and their families.... Read more

Commentary: Airman shares personal DUI story Airman 1st Class Shane Mitchell, 66th Fighter Wing Public Affairs MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — Maybe you’ve seen some of the new posters going up around the base. They say things like “71% of airmen age 18 to 24 consume four or fewer drinks or no drinks with alcohol at parties or bars.” The same poster says “60% consume three or less.”I almost want to call “BS.” There’s no way, just from what I’ve seen in my own social groups, that the vast majority of... Read more

Ready to quit smoking? CHPS offers tobacco cessation program Air Force Materiel Command Health & Wellness Team WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — There has never been a better time to quit tobacco. Civilian Health Promotion Services is now offering a new tobacco cessation program to help individuals who are ready to quit smoking.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more... Read more

Hill FWs first to bring F-35A to Red Flag 388th Fighter Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Pilots and maintainers from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the F-35A Lightning II to Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 20.This is the first deployment to Red Flag for the F-35A and the first large movement since the Air Force declared the jet combat ready in August 2016.Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier aerial combat training exercise. Participants include both... Read more

Hill AFB Tax Center opens 75th Air Base Wing HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The base tax center will be open Jan. 23 to April 18 in building 152 (located at 5837 D Avenue). Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Tax return preparation is a free service for active duty, reservists on orders, dependents, and military retirees.Tax preparation will be open to E-4 and below only from Jan. 25-29. Appointments are not required. Thereafter... Read more

Edwards AFB reduces cost for fire suppression test KENJI THULOWEIT, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Members of the F-35 Integrated Test Force developed a new funnel system that captures the foam or water deluge during required hangar fire-suppression system tests, saving $79,750 and several days of delay, which can be critically important for test programs.The new funnel system testing by members from the Edwards Air Force Base Fire Department and the 461st... Read more