Depot maintenance for ICBM wings 309th Missile Maintenance Group HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 309th Missile Maintenance Group and Defense Logistics Agency recently worked together on an initiative to establish a “retail-like” support structure in order to stock, store and distribute parts and supplies to the Air Force’s three ICBM wings.The effort supported programmed depot maintenance, or PDM, for the missile launch facilities and launch control centers... Read more

Commentary: Step up: Don’t be afraid to be a Mitchell, Doolittle, or Arnold LT. GEN. STEVEN L. KWAST, Air University Commander and President MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force is sitting at a nexus in which the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and complex, and our nation is asking us to do things that keep us busier now than ever before, yet we have fewer people now than at any point in our history—just over a third of what we had in the 1950s! To meet these challenges, American military leaders and members... Read more

First resource officer to Eglin Elementary CHERYL SAWYERS, Team Eglin Public Affairs EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Students at Eglin Elementary School will have another friendly face to greet them each morning as they enter the school. Staff Sgt. Justin Hogg from the 96th Security Forces Squadron was recently hired as the elementary’s school resource officer.The move comes on the heels of a new and innovative way the 96th SFS are implementing community policing and securing the... Read more

CyberPatriot IX underway at UMA PAUL HOLCOMB, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs RIVERDALE, Utah — Technological advances have improved the human condition in areas such as commerce, communication and transportation. It’s also brought new opportunities for those seeking to take advantage of others through hacking, identity theft and other nefarious schemes.With the help of mentors from nearby Hill Air Force Base, middle- and high-school cadets from the Utah Military Academy... Read more

Commentary: Message to DoD from Secretary of Defense James Mattis DoD News It’s good to be back and I’m grateful to serve alongside you as Secretary of Defense.Together with the Intelligence Community we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation. We need only look to you, the uniformed and civilian members of the Department and your families, to see the fundamental unity of our country. You represent an America committed to the common good; an America that is never... Read more

‘Scholarships for Military Children’ deadline is Feb. 17 MIKE PERRON, DeCA public affairs specialist FORT LEE, Va. – Although 2017 is just getting underway, many forward-looking military families are preparing for college enrollment in the fall by finalizing their Fisher House Foundation “Scholarships for Military Children” applications in time for the program’s Feb. 17 deadline.The Scholarships for Military Children Program was created in 2001 to recognize the contributions of military families... Read more

O.U.R. rep, others talk about the realities of human trafficking Dana Rimington, Hilltop Times Correspondent HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Human trafficking became a stark reality for Hill Air Force Base personnel at an awareness breakfast held last week at the base chapel where Doug Osmond, VP of Development for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), spoke about the 608 victims they have rescued around the world and their assistance in the arrests of more than 275 traffickers in the past two years of... Read more

Online shopping benefit Shopmyexchange.com open to all honorably discharged veterans on Veterans Day 2017 DALLAS — After four years of coordination with the Departments of Defense, Army and Air Force as well as several other federal agencies, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) will welcome home approximately 15 million veterans on Nov. 11.“AAFES is honored to offer this well-deserved benefit to those who raised their right hands, took the oath and served our Nation with honor,” said... Read more

Disbrow to serve as acting AF secretary Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs WASHINGTON — Under secretary of the Air Force Lisa S. Disbrow will serve as the acting secretary of the Air Force as of Jan. 20, until the President nominates and the Senate confirms a permanent replacement.Under federal law, the under secretary automatically assumes the job of acting secretary until a replacement is confirmed. Disbrow succeeds Deborah Lee James, who served as secretary of the... Read more