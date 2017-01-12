ICBM enterprise looks forward to 2017 COL. SCOTT JONES, Director, ICBM Systems Directorate HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — It’s that time of year to reflect on the accomplishments of the last year and to make resolutions for the upcoming New Year. Our hopes and dreams from the past motivate and inspire us to be better during the coming year. But as time passes, one mission remains the same for the only Air Force weapon system currently on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days... Read more

Commentary: In Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. LT. GEN. LEE K. LEVY II, Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center Fellow Airmen — Happy New Year.This month we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader, a courageous patriot, and a man of integrity who espoused peaceful actions to obtain equality for African Americans in this country. Our nation’s founding fathers enshrined the idea of equal rights for all Americans in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident,... Read more

AF Medical Service engages patients with online toolkit J.D. LEVITE, Air Force Surgeon General Public Affairs FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The Air Force Medical Service has launched a new online Patient and Family Engagement Toolkit aimed at engaging patients and their families and providing a “one-stop shop” for all the different ways patients can better partner with their healthcare provider.This toolkit can help patients learn how to better prepare for medical visits, speak up when they have questions, and... Read more

Hill Aerospace Museum announces Jan. speakers Robb S. Alexander Jr., Executive Director, Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah The Hill Aerospace Museum at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, hosts a plane talk series featuring speakers related to heritage of Hill AFB, the U.S. Air Force, other military branches, and many other subjects related aerospace and the defense industry. Plane Talk takes place on Saturdays at 1 p.m. in the museum auditorium. Everyone is invited and admission is FREE.January 14, 1 p.m. — KenJaworski,... Read more

Commentary: Ogden ALC had strong 2016, looks to 2017 BRIG. GEN. STEVEN J.BLEYMAIER, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — I am extremely proud of the professional Airmen of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex. In 2016, this world-class team’s contributions provided readiness to the warfighter and helped defend our nation’s freedom. Last fiscal year, by working together with our enterprise teammates we exceeded mission requirements by completing 451 of 450 scheduled and 34 unscheduled aircraft... Read more

AF program assists special needs family members RICHARD SALOMON, Air Force Personnel Center Public Affairs JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — Being the parent of an 11-year-old boy with high- functioning autism is often a challenging and difficult journey that requires patience and sacrifice said Master Sgt. Virmania Accoo.“One of the biggest struggles we face as a family is helping my son adjust to a new PCS location and to find the right school that has the special education services our son... Read more

309th MXSG manager named 2016 Energy Champion Karen Bastian, Energy Outreach Coordinator HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron Energy Management Office has named Aaron Erickson, 309th Maintenance Support Group energy manager, as the 2016 Energy Champion of the Year.Erickson has taken positive and specific actions that have contributed to a decrease in energy consumption for the 309th MXSG. Energy efficiency projects throughout the Ogden Air Logistics Complex... Read more

VA advisory committee on women veterans WASHINGTON — Four new members have been appointed to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Advisory Committee on Women Veterans, an expert panel that advises VA’s Secretary on issues and programs impacting women Veterans. Established in 1983, the committee makes recommendations to the Secretary for policy and legislative changes.“VA values the transformational guidance the Committee has... Read more

Affordable Care Act mandates reporting minimum essential health care coverage Amaani Lyle, DOD News, Defense Media Activity WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2017 — As tax season approaches, Defense Department civilians, military members, nonappropriated funds employees and their families will need to validate their minimum essential health care coverage as reported to the Internal Revenue Service, the Pentagon’s top health official said in a phone interview Dec. 23, 2016.Dr. Karen S. Guice, the principal deputy assistant secretary... Read more