Air Force needs to grow to 350,000 Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs WASHINGTON — In ongoing efforts to size and shape the force to current and future requirements, Air Force officials explained why the service needs to grow to 350,000 active-duty Airmen over the next seven years.The need to increase the end strength comes from the recognition that the Air Force is out of balance with ongoing and projected global demands for airpower, senior officials explained.“... Read more

Commentary: AFSC COMMAND CHIEF Sharp looks forward to continued service DARREN D. HEUSEL, 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Chief Master Sgt. Gary Sharp assumed his role as the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Sustainment Center in July and has since hit the ground running.Chief Sharp replaces Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, who currently serves as the Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air Force Materiel Command.After allowing Chief Sharp to become thoroughly immersed in the AFSC culture and mission,... Read more

Reservists bring holiday cheer to children with special needs Bryan Magana, 419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Airmen in the 67th Aerial Port Squadron are experts when it comes to cargo — from building pallets to loading military vehicles onto aircraft. But today they made a special delivery, loading their cars with gifts for students with special needs. Continuing a nearly 30-year tradition, reservists held a Christmas party for the special-needs class at Mound Fort... Read more

Hill Command Post: Masters of disaster R. Nial Bradshaw, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — EXERCISE! EXERCISE! EXERCISE!Team Hill heard these words frequently last month during a weeklong exercise designed to test the ability of base personnel to respond to a variety of emergency scenarios.For the emergency actions controllers working in the command post here, the exercise may not have been routine but it greatly resembled what they do 24 hours a day, 7 days... Read more

Commentary: Safety practices can reduce holiday injuries MAJ. GEN. ANDREW M. MUELLER, Air Force chief of safety WASHINGTON — As we enjoy a holiday season of celebrations and travel, I hope every Airman will take some time to reflect on the accomplishments of the year and take the opportunity to make some lasting memories with your families and friends.As you plan holiday activities, keep in mind the excitement and distractions of the season increase the risk of injury for you and your families. You can... Read more

The long journey home Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs WASHINGTON — Long rows of white marble headstones line the landscape of Arlington National Cemetery, each memorializing a fallen U.S. military member with a unique story of service to the nation. Nestled within Section 60 of the sprawling cemetery lies a marker for Air Force Maj. Troy Gilbert, an American Airman whose story and long journey home to his final resting place is an unusual one... Read more

BAH rates announced 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense has released the 2017 Basic Allowance for Housing rates and it is good news for Hill Air Force Base.Across the Department of Defense, BAH rates will increase an average of 2.4 percent when the new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2017.An estimated $21 billion will be paid to approximately one million service members – an average increase of $41 per month.For Hill,... Read more

Daughter’s school assignment puts family into unintended spotlight LORI A. BULTMAN, 25th Air Force JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – LACKLAND, Texas — When Lance Willoughby’s daughter asked him to help with a school assignment, he was more than willing to provide the information she needed through text messages. Little did he know, she would post his comments on Twitter for the world to see. And see, they did.Her post has 19,452 likes and 9,879 retweets, and national media outlets have contacted the... Read more

DOD gives top honors to 448th Supply Chain Management Wing ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 448th Supply Chain Management Wing was recognized as being the best Workforce Development Office in all of the Department of Defense.They are supported in this endeavor by the 431st Supply Chain Management Squadron. The 431st is a matrixed organization of 54 people co-located at Robins, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.“The office... Read more