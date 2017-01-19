Turning in excess government property Todd Cromar, 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — For some, the process of turning in old, unused or excess government property is as mysterious as the Bermuda Triangle or the Lost City of Atlantis, but it doesn’t need to be. The process, although not overly complicated, seems challenging because most of us simply do not use it on a regular basis. Instead, we tend to collect unwanted or excess equipment,... Read more

Commentary: Perspective: Thoughts on squadron leadership LT. COL. NELSON ROULEAU, 12 Airborne Command and Control Squadron Robins Air Force Base, Ga. — I am of two minds when considering my time writing about leadership philosophy. On the one hand, I am bewildered as to what qualifies me to write about leadership. If I’ve learned anything from those who have taken time to teach me, it’s that leading is best done by the humblest of humans. On the other, I’ve been taught that a meaningful piece of leading is... Read more

Hill museum welcomes new education specialist Robb S. Alexander Jr., Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The Aerospace Heritage Foundation of Utah recently hired Mark B. Standing to be the museum’s education specialist. He will operate the museum’s Lt. Gen. Marc C. Reynolds Aerospace Center for Education.Standing comes with excellent experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. He’s an educator with more than 32 years in the classroom and was... Read more

Upgrade advances A-10s search capability AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MYA M. CROSBY, 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs The Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group located outside Tucson, Ariz., plays a critical role in supporting the warfighter. The most recent example — A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to active-duty fighter squadrons at Davis-Monthan AFB are in the process of having new lightweight airborne recovery systems installed by the 309th AMARG.The LARS V-12 is... Read more

Commentary: I am resilient because ... I fail well CAPT. LOUIS A. PAGANO, JR., Robins Suicide Prevention Program ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work. -Thomas A. Edison.Thomas A. Edison, is probably most well-known for his invention of the light bulb. What many don’t know is that he was a spectacular failure. He truly understood that no great success was achieved without failure along the way. Unfortunately, not everyone will be a prolific... Read more

SAPR office seeks Hill employees for prevention campaign Hill AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The theme for this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) campaign is “Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.” SAAPM is recognized annually in April.In honor of this theme, the Hill AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) office is seeking to recruit employees from across Team Hill to be the faces for the campaign.Employees will be... Read more

Hill AFB offers Blended Retirement System workshops 75th Air Base Wing Public Affair HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Workshops are still available for Airmen who want to learn more about the new military Blended Retirement System (BRS) and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP).Hill AFB’s Airman and Family Readiness Center sponsored town hall meetings in December and just this month started a series of BRS and TSP workshops open to service members and their families.The National Defense... Read more

An Airman’s story: Deployment drives home importance of training, learning GEOFF JANES, Robins Public Affairs ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The first thing you notice about Airman 1st Class Corynn Marcelo when she talks about her recent deployment to Afghanistan is her professionalism and military bearing.She carries herself like a seasoned veteran and speaks with a quiet authority usually reserved for older, more experienced troops. Yet there’s something that just doesn’t seem to fit.It’s only when the... Read more

AF evolves policies to access more talent Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs WASHINGTON — The Air Force announced new policies on dress and appearance with regard to tattoos, as well as changes to service medical accession policy Jan. 9.These changes result from a review of Air Force accessions policies directed by Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James in 2016.“As part of our effort to attract and retain as many qualified Airmen as possible we periodically review our... Read more