FY 17 NDAA impact on Airmen STAFF SGT. JANNELLE MCRAE, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs WASHINGTON — The approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2017 provides the Department of Defense the authority to implement a number of changes for Airmen, retirees, and families, to include stabilizing readiness and end strength, improving pilot retention, modernizing compensation and benefits and enhancing transparency in the Uniform Code of Military Justice.... Read more

Commentary: An Airman’s evolution AIRMAN 1ST CLASS DEREK SEIFERT, 633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Swimming has never been a problem for me in the past, but this time was different. As I walked out of the locker room and saw the line of Soldiers and Sailors waiting and watching as fellow participants struggled to complete the swim, a feeling of anxiousness started to overwhelm me.I’ve never had to swim in full uniform. I also had physical training gear on... Read more

New Year, New You: Take control of your own health J.D. LEVITE, Air Force Surgeon General Public Affairs FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A new year can mean new opportunities, new discoveries and maybe a few new goals. While the New Year’s Resolution is a common tradition, many of them get abandoned long before the new year is gone again. Setting goals for a healthier you is something everyone can do, if you do it right.“Probably the most important thing is setting goals you can achieve,” said Col. Thomas Moore... Read more

Congress OKs massive Air Force test range expansion Mitch Shaw, Special to the Hilltop Times HILL AIR FORCE BASE — It took an act of Congress, but the Air Force’s biggest testing range is about to get even bigger.Earlier this month, President Barack Obama signed into law the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act. The massive, $618.7 billion bill includes a piece of legislation put forward by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, that will expand the Utah Test and Training Range by more than 625,... Read more

Commentary: ACTION LINE: Speeding in base housing areas Q: What can be done to ensure motorists adhere to posted speed limits in base housing?A: Safety is our concern for all on Hill AFB. The 75th Security Forces Squadron has put out the speed cart on Liberty Way to put more awareness of the speed limits in base housing and to further deter speeders. The 75th SFS can push patrols into housing to focus on trouble areas; however, when other precedent... Read more

Protect your skin in the colder months Tricare staff, TriCare FALLS CHURCH, Va. — It’s cold outside and you might think that sun protection is for the summer. Even though the temperature is cooler, the sun is still powerful, so continue to wear sunscreen with sun protective factor (SPF) of at least 15 with both UVA and UVB protection every day.Though you may want that sun-kissed look year round, you should stay away from indoor tanning. According to the... Read more

New civilian appraisal program to begin in April RICHARD SALOMON, Air Force Personnel Center Public Affairs JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — The Air Force will roll out a new Department of Defense civilian appraisal program in April designed to improve overall job performance, enhance supervisor and employee communication, and more effectively develop and reward the workforce. The new program, called the DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program, is part of the DoD’s collaborative... Read more

Managing mental health over the holidays Tricare staff FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Holidays are a time when families come together to eat good food and spend quality time. They also can be a time of stress whether you are worried about having enough money, hosting the largest family get-together of the year, or traveling long distances.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is important to give yourself a break from holiday stress... Read more

Reminder: Information about Hill AFB drinking water American Water (Editor’s Note: It has been 90 days since the first notice of copper levels in some samples taken of the base’s drinking water system were above the Environmental Protection Agency’s allowable level. Again, this is not at an emergency and the base’s water is safe for drinking and other uses. The following is the original public notice published and sent out in September explaining this issue in... Read more